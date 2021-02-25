Transocean (RIG) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Miss

Transocean Ltd. RIG reported an adjusted net loss of 34 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. The underperformance reflects lower utilization.

However, Transocean’s bottom line improved from the year-ago adjusted loss of 43 cents due to impressive revenue efficiency and higher dayrates.

The offshore drilling powerhouse’s total revenues of $690 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707 million. Moreover, the top line fell 12.9% from the year-earlier figure of $792 million primarily due to reduced drilling activities.

Segmental Revenue Break-Up

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed to 63.8% of total contract drilling revenues, while Harsh Environment floaters accounted for the remainder. In fourth-quarter 2020, revenues from Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totaled $440 million and $250 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago reported figures of $502 million and $278 million.

Revenue efficiency was 97.2%, higher than 96.6% reported sequentially and the year-ago value of 96.2%.

Dayrates and Utilization

Average dayrates in the quarter rose to $347,500 from the year-ago level of $317,700. The company witnessed strong year-over-year average revenues per day from Harsh Environment floaters. Overall, fleet utilization was 58% in the quarter, down from the prior-year utilization rate of 61%.

Backlog

Transocean’s backlog record at $7.8 billion as of February reflects a decline of $2.4 billion from the year-ago figure.

Transocean Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transocean Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transocean Ltd. Quote

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Operating and maintenance costs decreased to $465 million from $575 million a year ago. The company spent $47 million on capital investment in the fourth quarter. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $278 million. The company had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.15 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt was $7.30 billion, with debt-to-capitalization of 40% as of the same date, declining from the sequential quarter’s 40.6%.

Guidance

For 2021, Transocean projects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $2.7 billion. Notably, the company expects operations and maintenance expenses of $1.6 billion for 2021, while G&A expenses are expected to be $160 million.

Meanwhile, capital spending for 2021, comprising capitalized interest, is estimated to be $1.3 billion. The amount also assumes $1.2 billion for the newbuild drillships under construction and the remaining $100 billion for maintenance.

For the first quarter of 2021, this offshore drilling contractor expects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $680 million, with first-quarter operations and maintenance expenses of $445 million. Notably, its G&A expenses are expected to be $40 million, while capital expenditure, including capitalized interest, is estimated to be $115 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, ConocoPhillips COP and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 213.8% year over year.

ConocoPhillips’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to grow 14.8% year over year.

China Petroleum’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 10% year over year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Get Free Report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Get Free Report



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.