Transocean (RIG) Q4 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates

Transocean, Inc. RIG reported an adjusted net loss of 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents per share. Moreover, RIG’s bottom line improved from the year-ago period’s reported loss of 49 cents. This improvement can be attributed to a strong fourth-quarter result from RIG's Ultra-deepwater floaters segment.

The offshore drilling powerhouse’s total adjusted revenues of $741 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779 million. However, the top line improved 18% from the prior-year reported figure of $625 million.This outperformance was primarily driven by higher operational days.

Transocean Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transocean Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transocean Ltd. Quote

Segmental Revenue Breakup

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed 72.3% to net contract drilling revenues, while Harsh Environment floaters accounted for the remaining 27.7%.

Revenues from the Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totaled $536 million and $205 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figures of $434 million and $172 million.

Ultra-deepwater revenues fell short of our projection of $549.8 million, while Harsh Environment revenues exceeded our estimate of $203.1 million.

Revenue efficiency was 97%, higher than 95.4% sequentially but lower than the year-ago quarter’s 98%.

Day rates, Utilization & Backlog

Average day rates in the reported quarter increased to $407,800 from $348,600 in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $462,300.

Average revenues per day from Ultra-deepwater floaters increased to $432,100 from $344,800 in the year-ago quarter. The same from Harsh Environment floaters, however, decreased to $354,700 from $357,900 in the comparable period of 2022.

The fleet utilization rate was 51.6%, up from the prior-year period’s figure of 49.4%.

Transocean’s backlog of $9 billion decreased sequentially from $9.2 billion.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Operations and maintenance (O&M) costs increased to $569 million from $524 million a year ago. The company spent $220 million on capital investments in the fourth quarter. Cash used in operating activities totaled $164 million.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $762 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt totaled $7 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 40.3% as of the same date.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Transocean expects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $780 million based on an average fleet-wide revenue efficiency of 96.5% due to increased activity on several rigs, including Deepwater Mykonos, People Orion, KG2 in Brazil, Transocean Endurance in Australia and deepwater vectors in the Gulf of Mexico.

It also projects O&M expenses of approximately $545 million for the same time frame. General and administrative costs are estimated to be $47 million.

Transocean anticipates adjusted contract drilling revenues in the band of $3.6-$3.75 billion, based on 96.5% revenue efficiency for full-year 2024. It also estimates O&M expenses of $2.2 billion and a full-year G&A expense of $196 million. Net interest expense for the first quarter is expected to be $131 million.

The company expects a net interest expense of $513 million for the year, including $16 million in capitalized interest. RIG projects cash taxes of $10 million for the first quarter and $51 million for full-year 2024.

The first quarter's capital expenditures, including capitalized interest, are expected to be $120 million. This includes $81 million for preparing the Deepwater Aquila for its 3-year contract with Petrobras PBR in Brazil.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both RIG and PBR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Energy Transfer LP ET, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.07 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.87%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea field development, covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

Energy Transfer is valued at $45.76 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.26 per share, or 8.66%, on an annual basis.

ET is an independent energy company, principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

