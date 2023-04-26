Transocean (RIG) & Eneti Team Up for Offshore Wind Projects

Transocean Ltd. RIG and Eneti Inc. recently announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding through their respective subsidiary companies. The deal indicated their intention to form a joint venture company that will focus on offshore wind foundation installation activities. The project, subject to successful negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, would combine the best-in-class experience of both companies across their respective core businesses.

Transocean and Eneti's Offshore Drilling Expertise

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore drilling services for energy companies. It operates a global fleet of dynamically positioned offshore drilling rigs. With more than 50 years of experience, RIG has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality drilling services to a range of energy-producing customers, including major oil and gas companies, national oil companies and independent operators.

Eneti is one of the top providers of offshore wind installation and support services. It primarily operates through its subsidiary, Seajacks International Ltd. The unit has installed more than 500 wind turbine foundation components and executed "Transport and Installation contracts" at wind farms, including Akita & Noshiro (Japan), Meerwind (Germany), Veja Mate (Germany) and Moray East (Scotland). Eneti's expertise in offshore wind foundation installation makes it an ideal partner for Transocean in the joint venture.

Project Details

The operations related to the project will initially be performed by both Transocean and Eneti personnel. They will also be responsible for converting up to two fit-for-purpose floating vessels into offshore wind foundation installation vessels.

The upgrades would include a 5200t crane. The vessels are expected to carry up to six 3,500t monopile foundations with 12m diameter, and certain other environmentally responsible and efficiency-enhancing operating features. The companies are confident that the upgrades will provide them with a world-class offshore wind foundation installation capability.

Investment Opportunities

Both Transocean and Eneti will have the right, but not the obligation, to invest in the joint venture along with other financial partners. This offers an exciting investment opportunity for those looking to invest in the offshore wind industry at present.

What’s Ahead?

The successful execution of the joint venture will help accelerate the industry’s transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

In a Nutshell

In conclusion, the proposed joint venture between Transocean and Eneti is an exciting development for the offshore wind industry. The two companies will leverage their respective knowledge and skills to create a top-notch offshore wind foundation installation capability, thereby increasing investment opportunities in the industry.

