Transocean (RIG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Transocean (RIG) standing at $6.25, reflecting a -1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the offshore oil and gas drilling contractor had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Transocean in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.22, showcasing a 55.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $770.1 million, reflecting a 23.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Transocean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% lower. Currently, Transocean is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Transocean is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.93, so one might conclude that Transocean is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.