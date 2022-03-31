Transocean (RIG) Buys a Stake in Seabed Exploration Firm

The Vernier, Switzerland-based American offshore driller, Transocean Ltd. RIG, declared that it bought a minority interest in Ocean Minerals Ltd., a firm that engages in the exploration of seabed resources comprising metals vital to the augmenting renewable energy market.

Ocean Minerals, via its partner Moana Minerals Limited, was granted a license by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority last month for the exploration of polymetallic nodules within the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone area. Crucial minerals like cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese and rare earth metals found in the nodules are important for the production of high-capacity batteries. The Cook Islands is one among many offshore sites worldwide with huge, accessible deposits of nodules having high concentrations of these important minerals.

Transocean stated that it is working in collaboration with Ocean Minerals on technology and services that would be needed to gather nodules from the seabed upon receiving a production license. The driller mentioned that the responsible reclamation of nodules would provide the extra supply required to support the rising demand.

Per Transocean’s CEO Jeremy Thigpen, technical challenges related to the effective recovery of deep-sea polymetallic nodules signify prospects for his company to take advantage of its unique offshore know-how in support of the quickly developing energy storage market. “We are excited to work alongside Ocean Minerals to help support efforts to achieve a lower carbon energy economy and meet the growing global demand for critical minerals. A mixture of all energy sources will be required to meet future global energy demands, and our work with Ocean Minerals is another way for Transocean to continue to provide essential offshore energy services,” he further added.

In addition to its Ocean Minerals stake purchase, RIG had previously revealed its pledge to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40% by 2030. The company recently announced that it would be employing one of its rigs to drill a well and a sidetrack for the Northern Lights Carbon Transport and Storage Project.

Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. The company provides rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with a particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.

