Transocean Reports Higher Revenue In Q3 And Wider Net Loss

October 29, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) reported third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

Revenue of $1.03 billion, was up from $948 million in the same period last year. The company posted a net loss of $1.92 billion, compared with a loss of $494 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $2.00 up from the $0.58 in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $397 million from $342 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income totaled $62 million down from the $64 million in the same period last year.

RIG closed Wednesday's trading at $3.83 up $0.08 or 2.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

