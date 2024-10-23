Transocean price target lowered to $4.50 from $6 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Transocean (RIG) to $4.50 from $6 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm believes 2025 will be a challenging year for the offshore drillers given the “air pocket of demand” against the number of rigs coming off contract. It lowered day rate and contracting assumptions as well as price targets in the group.

