Transocean Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Report and Teleconference Details

Transocean Ltd. will report Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, followed by a teleconference on August 5.

Transocean Ltd. announced that it will release its earnings report for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, followed by a teleconference at 9 a.m. EDT on August 5. Participants can join the teleconference by calling +1 785-424-1116, using the conference code 125397. A listen-only stream will be available on the company’s website, with a replay accessible after the call through a designated number and passcode, as well as on the website for about 30 days. Transocean is a major provider of offshore drilling services, focusing on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling, and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units. More information is available at their website.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 128,000 shares for an estimated $390,000 .

. VANESSA C L CHANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $21,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIG forecast page.

$RIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.5 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $4.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $3.5 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $3.5 on 03/19/2025

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025. The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





Individuals who wish to participate in the teleconference should dial +1 785-424-1116 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 125397. A listen-only simulcast of the teleconference can be accessed at:



www.deepwater.com



, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the teleconference will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on August 5, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-2972, passcode 125397. The replay also will be available on the company's website.







About Transocean







Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.





Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 24 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.





For more information about Transocean, please visit:



www.deepwater.com



.







Analyst Contact:







Alison Johnson





+1 713-232-7214







Media Contact:







Pam Easton





+1 713-232-7647



