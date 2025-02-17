News & Insights

Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results with Increased Contract Drilling Revenues and Improved Net Income

February 17, 2025

Transocean Ltd. reported fourth-quarter 2024 results showing increased revenues and reduced losses year-over-year, amid rising operating costs.

Quiver AI Summary

Transocean Ltd. reported a net income of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, translating to a loss of $0.11 per diluted share, significantly improved from a loss of $494 million in the previous quarter. Contract drilling revenues rose slightly to $952 million, driven by higher utilization of rigs and increased reimbursement revenues, although revenue efficiency dipped. Operating expenses increased to $579 million due to maintenance costs, while general and administrative expenses also rose due to higher legal fees. The company noted a significant backlog of $8.3 billion as of early 2025, reflecting strong demand and a focus on technological advancement in offshore drilling. Despite a full-year loss of $512 million for 2024, improvements in operational execution and cost control were emphasized as priorities moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Transocean reported an increase in contract drilling revenues to $952 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which is a sequential increase from $948 million in the previous quarter and a significant increase compared to $741 million year-over-year.
  • The company showed a positive net income attributable to controlling interest of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a substantial recovery from a loss of $494 million in the prior quarter.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $206 million during the fourth quarter, an increase of $12 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating improved cash flow management.
  • The backlog reported as of February 2025 is $8.3 billion, showcasing strong future revenue potential and support for operational stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income attributable to controlling interest remains low at $7 million, indicating a lack of profitability relative to previous losses.
  • The significant increase in the Effective Tax Rate from 6.0% to 89.0% raises concerns about tax implications and potential financial management issues.
  • Operating and maintenance expenses increased sequentially, which may signal rising operational costs that could affect profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were Transocean's contract drilling revenues for Q4 2024?

Transocean reported contract drilling revenues of $952 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

How did Transocean's net income change in Q4 2024?

Transocean's net income attributable to controlling interest was $7 million, a $501 million improvement from a loss of $494 million in Q3 2024.

What is Transocean's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Transocean in Q4 2024 was $323 million, down from $342 million in the previous quarter.

What is the total backlog reported by Transocean?

Transocean reported a backlog of $8.3 billion as of February 2025.

What was the effective tax rate for Transocean in Q4 2024?

The effective tax rate for Transocean in Q4 2024 was 89.0%, an increase from 6.0% in Q3 2024.

Full Release

Three months ended





Three months ended





December 31,


September 30,




sequential


December 31,




year-over-year



2024


2024


change


2023


change


(In millions, except per share amounts, percentages and backlog)














Contract drilling revenues
$
952


$
948


$
4


$
741


$
211

Adjusted contract drilling revenues
$
952


$
948


$
4


$
748


$
204

Revenue efficiency

(1)

93.5
%


94.5
%





97.0
%



Operating and maintenance expense
$
579


$
563


$
(16
)

$
569


$
(10
)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
$
7


$
(494
)

$
501


$
(104
)

$
111

Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.01


$
(0.56
)

$
0.57


$
(0.13
)

$
0.14

Diluted loss per share
$
(0.11
)

$
(0.58
)

$
0.47


$
(0.13
)

$
0.02
















Adjusted EBITDA
$
323


$
342


$
(19
)

$
122


$
201

Adjusted EBITDA margin

33.9
%


36.0
%





16.3
%



Adjusted net income (loss)
$
27


$
64


$
(37
)

$
(74
)

$
101

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.09
)

$




$
(0.09
)

$
(0.09
)

$

































Backlog as of the February 2025 Fleet Status Report
$
8.3 billion



























STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net income attributable to controlling interest of $7 million, or loss of $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Fourth quarter results included $20 million, $0.02 per diluted share, discrete tax items, net. After consideration of these unfavorable items, fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $27 million, or loss of $0.09 per diluted share.



Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased sequentially by $4 million to $952 million, primarily due to increased utilization for one rig that returned to work after undergoing a special periodic survey in the third quarter and higher reimbursement revenues, partially offset by lower revenue efficiency across the fleet.



Operating and maintenance expense was $579 million, compared with $563 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of higher in-service maintenance costs across our fleet, partially offset by a settlement with insurance carriers.



General and administrative expense was $56 million, up from $47 million in the third quarter due primarily to increased legal and professional fees.



Interest expense net of capitalized amounts was $152 million, compared to $154 million in the prior quarter, excluding the favorable adjustment of $61 million and $74 million in the fourth and third quarter, respectively, for the fair value of the bifurcated exchange feature related to the 4.625% exchangeable bonds. Interest income was $10 million, compared to $11 million in the prior quarter.



The Effective Tax Rate

(


2


)

was 89.0%, up from 6.0% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher income and increases in valuation allowance. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was 56.7% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter.



Cash provided by operating activities was $206 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $12 million compared to the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to timing of interest payments and decreased payments for accounts payable, partially offset by reduced collections from customers.



Fourth quarter 2024 capital expenditures of $29 million, compared to $58 million in the prior quarter, were related to capital upgrades for certain rigs in our fleet.



“In 2024, we continued to advance our position as the technological leader in offshore drilling by, among other things, executing the first two 20K subsea completions in the history of the industry,” said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “We also introduced and implemented other technologies that enhance our operational performances and further differentiate our fleet. This commitment to innovation, along with our reputation for delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations, is clearly recognized by our customers, as demonstrated by the $2.4 billion in backlog we secured during the year.”



Thigpen continued, “With industry-leading contract coverage well into 2026, our primary objective will be strong operational execution and an intense focus on cost control to ensure we maximize the conversion of our backlog to cash, enabling us to continue de-leveraging our balance sheet.”




Full Year 2024



For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $512 million, $0.76 per diluted share. Full year results included $458 million, $0.50 per diluted share, net unfavorable items as follows:




  • $755 million, $0.82 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and


  • $5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on impairment of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates; partially offset by,


  • $161 million, $0.18 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and


  • $141 million, $0.15 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items, net.



After consideration of these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2024 was $54 million, $0.26 per diluted share.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.




About Transocean



Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.



Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.



For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.




Conference Call Information



Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1116 and refer to conference code 540196 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.



A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-1152, passcode 540196. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.




Forward-Looking Statements



The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.



This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.




Notes
















(1)
Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

(2)
Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”





Analyst Contact:



Alison Johnson


+1 713-232-7214




Media Contact:



Pam Easton


+1 713-232-7647





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In millions, except per share data)


(Unaudited)












Years ended December 31,



2024





2023





2022











Contract drilling revenues
$
3,524


$
2,832


$
2,575











Costs and expenses








Operating and maintenance

2,199



1,986



1,679

Depreciation and amortization

739



744



735

General and administrative

214



187



182



3,152



2,917



2,596










Loss on impairment of assets

(772
)


(57
)





Loss on disposal of assets, net

(17
)


(183
)


(10
)


Operating loss

(417
)


(325
)


(31
)











Other income (expense), net








Interest income

50



52



27

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(362
)


(646
)


(561
)

Gain (loss) on retirement of debt

161



(31
)


8

Other, net

45



9



(5
)



(106
)


(616
)


(531
)


Loss before income tax expense (benefit)

(523
)


(941
)


(562
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(11
)


13



59











Net loss

(512
)


(954
)


(621
)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest















Net loss attributable to controlling interest
$
(512
)

$
(954
)

$
(621
)











Loss per share








Basic
$
(0.60
)

$
(1.24
)

$
(0.89
)

Diluted
$
(0.76
)

$
(1.24
)

$
(0.89
)











Weighted-average shares outstanding








Basic

850



768



699

Diluted

925



768



699

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In millions, except share data)


(Unaudited)









December 31,



2024





2023


Assets





Cash and cash equivalents
$
560


$
762

Accounts receivable, net

564



512

Materials and supplies, net

439



426

Assets held for sale

343



49

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

381



233

Other current assets

165



144

Total current assets

2,452



2,126







Property and equipment

22,417



23,875

Less accumulated depreciation

(6,586
)


(6,934
)

Property and equipment, net

15,831



16,941

Contract intangible assets






4

Deferred tax assets, net

45



44

Other assets

1,043



1,139

Total assets
$
19,371


$
20,254








Liabilities and equity





Accounts payable
$
255


$
323

Accrued income taxes

31



23

Debt due within one year

686



370

Other current liabilities

691



681

Total current liabilities

1,663



1,397







Long-term debt

6,195



7,043

Deferred tax liabilities, net

499



540

Other long-term liabilities

729



858

Total long-term liabilities

7,423



8,441







Commitments and contingencies











Shares, $0.10 par value, 1,057,879,029 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 940,828,901 issued





and 875,830,772 outstanding at December 31, 2024, and CHF 0.10 par value, 1,021,294,549 authorized,





142,362,093 conditionally authorized, 843,715,858 issued and 809,030,846 outstanding at December 31, 2023

87



81

Additional paid-in capital

14,880



14,544

Accumulated deficit

(4,545
)


(4,033
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(138
)


(177
)

Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity

10,284



10,415

Noncontrolling interest

1



1

Total equity

10,285



10,416

Total liabilities and equity
$
19,371


$
20,254















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In millions)


(Unaudited)












Years ended December 31,



2024





2023





2022











Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss
$
(512
)

$
(954
)

$
(621
)

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:








Amortization of contract intangible asset

4



52



117

Depreciation and amortization

739



744



735

Share-based compensation expense

47



40



29

Loss on impairment of assets

772



57






Loss on disposal of assets, net

17



183



10

Amortization of debt-related balances, net

53



51



33

(Gain) loss on adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature

(214
)


127



157

(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

(161
)


31



(8
)

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

5



5






Deferred income tax expense

(42
)


18



46

Other, net

(7
)


43



44

Changes in deferred revenues, net

45



70



(20
)

Changes in deferred costs, net

(2
)


(190
)


1

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net

(297
)


(113
)


(75
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

447



164



448











Cash flows from investing activities








Capital expenditures

(254
)


(427
)


(717
)

Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates

(3
)


(3
)


(5
)

Investment in equity of unconsolidated affiliates






(10
)


(42
)

Proceeds from disposal of assets, net of costs to sell

101



10



7

Cash acquired in acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates

5



7






Net cash used in investing activities

(151
)


(423
)


(757
)











Cash flows from financing activities








Repayments of debt

(2,103
)


(1,717
)


(554
)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs

1,770



1,983



175

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs











263

Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of issue costs











12

Other, net

(17
)


(3
)


(8
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(350
)


263



(112
)










Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(54
)


4



(421
)

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

995



991



1,412

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
941


$
995


$
991















































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS




Three months ended



Years ended





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



December 31,


December 31,




Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions)

2024




2024




2023





2024




2023



Ultra-deepwater floaters
$
675

$
668

$
536


$
2,518

$
2,072

Harsh environment floaters

277


280


205



1,006


760

Total contract drilling revenues
$
952

$
948

$
741


$
3,524

$
2,832






































































































Three months ended



Years ended





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



December 31,


December 31,




Average Daily Revenue



(1)

2024




2024




2023





2024




2023



Ultra-deepwater floaters
$
428,200

$
426,700

$
432,100


$
428,000

$
393,700

Harsh environment floaters

452,600


464,900


354,700



435,900


354,300

Total fleet average daily revenue
$
434,700

$
436,800

$
407,800


$
430,100

$
382,300
































































































Three months ended



Years ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



December 31,


December 31,


Revenue Efficiency



(2)

2024


2024


2023



2024




2023

Ultra-deepwater floaters
92.0
%

92.5
%

96.8
%


93.4
%

96.5
%

Harsh environment floaters
97.6
%

100.1
%

97.6
%


97.5
%

97.8
%

Total fleet average revenue efficiency
93.5
%

94.5
%

97.0
%


94.5
%

96.8
%


































































































































































Three months ended



Years ended



December 31,




September 30,




December 31,



December 31,




December 31,


Utilization



(3)

2024


2024


2023



2024


2023

Ultra-deepwater floaters
64.3
%

60.7
%

46.8
%


57.3
%

49.4
%

Harsh environment floaters
75.0
%

75.0
%

66.7
%


71.1
%

59.1
%

Total fleet average rig utilization
66.8
%

63.9
%

51.6
%


60.5
%

51.9
%


















(1)

Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence.


















(2)

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.


















(3)

Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS


ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

(in millions, except per share data)
























YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/24


12/31/24


09/30/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/24




03/31/24


Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




















Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported
$
(512
)

$
7


$
(519
)

$
(494
)

$
(25
)

$
(123
)

$
98

Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax

755








755



617



138



138






Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

5








5








5



4



1

Gain on retirement of debt

(161
)







(161
)


(21
)


(140
)


(140
)





Discrete tax items

(141
)


20



(161
)


(38
)


(123
)


(2
)


(121
)


Net income (loss), as adjusted
$
(54
)

$
27


$
(81
)

$
64


$
(145
)

$
(123
)

$
(22
)























Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:




















Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported
$
(0.76
)

$
(0.11
)

$
(0.65
)

$
(0.58
)

$
(0.03
)

$
(0.15
)

$
0.11

Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax

0.82








0.82



0.64



0.17



0.17






Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

0.01








0.01





















Gain on retirement of debt

(0.18
)







(0.18
)


(0.02
)


(0.17
)


(0.17
)





Discrete tax items

(0.15
)


0.02



(0.18
)


(0.04
)


(0.15
)







(0.14
)


Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted
$
(0.26
)

$
(0.09
)

$
(0.18
)

$




$
(0.18
)

$
(0.15
)

$
(0.03
)


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/23




12/31/23




09/30/23




09/30/23




06/30/23




06/30/23




03/31/23


Adjusted Net Loss




















Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported
$
(954
)

$
(104
)

$
(850
)

$
(220
)

$
(630
)

$
(165
)

$
(465
)

Loss on impairment of assets

57



(1
)


58



5



53



53






Loss on disposal of assets, net

169








169








169








169

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

5



5


























Loss on conversion of debt to equity

27



24



3








3



3






(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

31



(1
)


32








32








32

Discrete tax items

(74
)


3



(77
)


(65
)


(12
)


(1
)


(11
)


Net loss, as adjusted
$
(739
)

$
(74
)

$
(665
)

$
(280
)

$
(385
)

$
(110
)

$
(275
)























Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:




















Diluted loss per share, as reported
$
(1.24
)

$
(0.13
)

$
(1.13
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.85
)

$
(0.22
)

$
(0.64
)

Loss on impairment of assets

0.07








0.08



0.01



0.07



0.07






Loss on disposal of assets, net

0.22








0.23








0.23








0.23

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

0.01



0.01


























Loss on conversion of debt to equity

0.04



0.03


























(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

0.04








0.04








0.04








0.04

Discrete tax items

(0.10
)







(0.10
)


(0.09
)


(0.01
)







(0.01
)


Diluted loss per share, as adjusted
$
(0.96
)

$
(0.09
)

$
(0.88
)

$
(0.36
)

$
(0.52
)

$
(0.15
)

$
(0.38
)















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS


ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES


EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS

(in millions, except percentages)
















































YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD




12/31/24


12/31/24


09/30/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24
























Contract drilling revenues

$
3,524


$
952

$
2,572


$
948


$
1,624


$
861


$
763

Contract intangible asset amortization


4







4








4








4


Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues

$
3,528


$
952

$
2,576


$
948


$
1,628


$
861


$
767
























Net income (loss)

$
(512
)

$
7

$
(519
)

$
(494
)

$
(25
)

$
(123
)

$
98

Interest expense, net of interest income


312



81


231



69



162



60



102

Income tax expense (benefit)


(11
)


55


(66
)


(31
)


(35
)


156



(191
)

Depreciation and amortization


739



180


559



190



369



184



185

Contract intangible asset amortization


4







4








4








4


EBITDA


532



323


209



(266
)


475



277



198























Loss on impairment of assets


772







772



629



143



143






Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates


5







5








5



4



1

Gain on retirement of debt


(161
)






(161
)


(21
)


(140
)


(140
)






Adjusted EBITDA

$
1,148


$
323

$
825


$
342


$
483


$
284


$
199













































Profit (loss) margin


(14.5
)
%

0.7
%

(20.2
)
%

(52.0
)
%

(1.5
)
%

(14.3
)
%

12.9
%

EBITDA margin


15.1

%

33.9
%

8.1

%

(28.1
)
%

29.2

%

32.2

%

25.8
%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


32.5

%

33.9
%

32.0

%

36.0

%

29.7

%

33.0

%

26.0
%



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/23


12/31/23


09/30/23


09/30/23


06/30/23


06/30/23


03/31/23























Contract drilling revenues
$
2,832


$
741


$
2,091


$
713


$
1,378


$
729


$
649

Contract intangible asset amortization

52



7



45



8



37



19



18


Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues
$
2,884


$
748


$
2,136


$
721


$
1,415


$
748


$
667























Net loss
$
(954
)

$
(104
)

$
(850
)

$
(220
)

$
(630
)

$
(165
)

$
(465
)

Interest expense, net of interest income

594



(13
)


607



220



387



157



230

Income tax expense (benefit)

13



21



(8
)


(43
)


35



(16
)


51

Depreciation and amortization

744



184



560



192



368



186



182

Contract intangible asset amortization

52



7



45



8



37



19



18


EBITDA

449



95



354



157



197



181



16






















Loss on impairment of assets

57



(1
)


58



5



53



53






Loss on disposal of assets, net

169








169








169








169

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

5



5


























Loss on conversion of debt to equity

27



24



3








3



3






(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

31



(1
)


32








32








32


Adjusted EBITDA
$
738


$
122


$
616


$
162


$
454


$
237


$
217











































Loss margin

(33.7
)
%

(14.0
)
%

(40.7
)
%

(30.9
)
%

(45.7
)
%

(22.6
)
%

(71.6
)%

EBITDA margin

15.6

%

12.7

%

16.6

%

21.8

%

13.9

%

24.2

%

2.4
%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.6

%

16.3

%

28.9

%

22.5

%

32.1

%

31.7

%

32.5
%


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS

(in millions, except tax rates)


















Three months ended


Years ended



December 31,




September 30,




December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024





2024





2023



2024



2023
















Income (loss) before income taxes
$
62


$
(525
)

$
(83
)

$
(523
)

$
(941
)

Loss on impairment of assets






629



(1
)


772



57

Loss on disposal of assets, net





















169

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates











5



5



5

Loss on conversion of debt to equity











24








27

(Gain) loss on retirement of debt






(21
)


(1
)


(161
)


31

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
$
62


$
83


$
(56
)

$
93


$
(652
)































Income tax expense (benefit)
$
55


$
(31
)

$
21


$
(11
)

$
13

Loss on impairment of assets






12








17






Loss on disposal of assets, net
























Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
























Loss on conversion of debt to equity
























(Gain) loss on retirement of debt
























Changes in estimates (1)

(20
)


38



(3
)


141



74

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)
$
35


$
19


$
18


$
147


$
87

















Effective Tax Rate

(2)


89.0

%



6.0

%



(25.0

)%



2.2

%



(1.4

)%























Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items

(3)


56.7

%



22.5

%



(30.0

)%



159.1

%



(13.3

)%































(1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws, operational changes and rig movements that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.
















(2) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes.
















(3) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense or benefit, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income or loss before income taxes, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS


FREE CASH FLOW AND LEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in millions)
























YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/24


12/31/24


09/30/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24






















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
447


$
206


$
241


$
194


$
47


$
133


$
(86
)

Capital expenditures

(254
)


(29
)


(225
)


(58
)


(167
)


(84
)


(83
)


Free Cash Flow

193



177



16



136



(120
)


49



(169
)

Debt repayments

(2,103
)


(30
)


(2,073
)


(258
)


(1,815
)


(1,664
)


(151
)

Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds

1,748



-



1,748



99



1,649



1,649



-


Levered Free Cash Flow
$
(162
)

$
147


$
(309
)

$
(23
)

$
(286
)

$
34


$
(320
)


































































YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/23


12/31/23


09/30/23


09/30/23


06/30/23


06/30/23


03/31/23






















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
164


$
98


$
66


$
(44
)

$
110


$
157


$
(47
)

Capital expenditures

(427
)


(220
)


(207
)


(50
)


(157
)


(76
)


(81
)


Free Cash Flow

(263
)


(122
)


(141
)


(94
)


(47
)


81



(128
)

Debt repayments

(1,717
)


(10
)


(1,707
)


(139
)


(1,568
)


(4
)


(1,564
)

Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds

1,156



-



1,156



-



1,156



-



1,156


Levered Free Cash Flow
$
(824
)

$
(132
)

$
(692
)

$
(233
)

$
(459
)

$
77


$
(536
)


































































YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD


QTD


YTD



12/31/22


12/31/22


09/30/22


09/30/22


06/30/22


06/30/22


03/31/22






















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
448


$
178


$
270


$
230


$
40


$
41


$
(1
)

Capital expenditures

(717
)


(409
)


(308
)


(87
)


(221
)


(115
)


(106
)


Free Cash Flow

(269
)


(231
)


(38
)


143



(181
)


(74
)


(107
)

Debt repayments

(554
)


(101
)


(453
)


(196
)


(257
)


(92
)


(165
)

Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds

-



-



-



-



-



-



-


Levered Free Cash Flow
$
(823
)

$
(332
)

$
(491
)

$
(53
)

$
(438
)

$
(166
)

$
(272
)





