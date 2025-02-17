Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results with Increased Contract Drilling Revenues and Improved Net Income

Transocean Ltd. reported fourth-quarter 2024 results showing increased revenues and reduced losses year-over-year, amid rising operating costs.

Transocean Ltd. reported a net income of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, translating to a loss of $0.11 per diluted share, significantly improved from a loss of $494 million in the previous quarter. Contract drilling revenues rose slightly to $952 million, driven by higher utilization of rigs and increased reimbursement revenues, although revenue efficiency dipped. Operating expenses increased to $579 million due to maintenance costs, while general and administrative expenses also rose due to higher legal fees. The company noted a significant backlog of $8.3 billion as of early 2025, reflecting strong demand and a focus on technological advancement in offshore drilling. Despite a full-year loss of $512 million for 2024, improvements in operational execution and cost control were emphasized as priorities moving forward.

Potential Positives

Transocean reported an increase in contract drilling revenues to $952 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which is a sequential increase from $948 million in the previous quarter and a significant increase compared to $741 million year-over-year.

The company showed a positive net income attributable to controlling interest of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a substantial recovery from a loss of $494 million in the prior quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $206 million during the fourth quarter, an increase of $12 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating improved cash flow management.

The backlog reported as of February 2025 is $8.3 billion, showcasing strong future revenue potential and support for operational stability.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to controlling interest remains low at $7 million, indicating a lack of profitability relative to previous losses.

The significant increase in the Effective Tax Rate from 6.0% to 89.0% raises concerns about tax implications and potential financial management issues.

Operating and maintenance expenses increased sequentially, which may signal rising operational costs that could affect profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were Transocean's contract drilling revenues for Q4 2024?

Transocean reported contract drilling revenues of $952 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

How did Transocean's net income change in Q4 2024?

Transocean's net income attributable to controlling interest was $7 million, a $501 million improvement from a loss of $494 million in Q3 2024.

What is Transocean's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Transocean in Q4 2024 was $323 million, down from $342 million in the previous quarter.

What is the total backlog reported by Transocean?

Transocean reported a backlog of $8.3 billion as of February 2025.

What was the effective tax rate for Transocean in Q4 2024?

The effective tax rate for Transocean in Q4 2024 was 89.0%, an increase from 6.0% in Q3 2024.

Full Release





















Three months ended

























Three months ended





























December 31,













September 30,

















sequential













December 31,

















year-over-year

















2024













2024













change













2023













change













(In millions, except per share amounts, percentages and backlog)



































































Contract drilling revenues





$





952













$





948













$





4













$





741













$





211













Adjusted contract drilling revenues





$





952













$





948













$





4













$





748













$





204













Revenue efficiency



(1)











93.5





%













94.5





%

























97.0





%





















Operating and maintenance expense





$





579













$





563













$





(16





)









$





569













$





(10





)









Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest





$





7













$





(494





)









$





501













$





(104





)









$





111













Basic earnings (loss) per share





$





0.01













$





(0.56





)









$





0.57













$





(0.13





)









$





0.14













Diluted loss per share





$





(0.11





)









$





(0.58





)









$





0.47













$





(0.13





)









$





0.02













































































Adjusted EBITDA





$





323













$





342













$





(19





)









$





122













$





201













Adjusted EBITDA margin









33.9





%













36.0





%

























16.3





%





















Adjusted net income (loss)





$





27













$





64













$





(37





)









$





(74





)









$





101













Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





(0.09





)









$





—













$





(0.09





)









$





(0.09





)









$





—













































































































































Backlog as of the February 2025 Fleet Status Report





$





8.3 billion





















































































































STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net income attributable to controlling interest of $7 million, or loss of $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth quarter results included $20 million, $0.02 per diluted share, discrete tax items, net. After consideration of these unfavorable items, fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $27 million, or loss of $0.09 per diluted share.





Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased sequentially by $4 million to $952 million, primarily due to increased utilization for one rig that returned to work after undergoing a special periodic survey in the third quarter and higher reimbursement revenues, partially offset by lower revenue efficiency across the fleet.





Operating and maintenance expense was $579 million, compared with $563 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of higher in-service maintenance costs across our fleet, partially offset by a settlement with insurance carriers.





General and administrative expense was $56 million, up from $47 million in the third quarter due primarily to increased legal and professional fees.





Interest expense net of capitalized amounts was $152 million, compared to $154 million in the prior quarter, excluding the favorable adjustment of $61 million and $74 million in the fourth and third quarter, respectively, for the fair value of the bifurcated exchange feature related to the 4.625% exchangeable bonds. Interest income was $10 million, compared to $11 million in the prior quarter.





The Effective Tax Rate



(





2





)



was 89.0%, up from 6.0% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher income and increases in valuation allowance. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was 56.7% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter.





Cash provided by operating activities was $206 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $12 million compared to the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to timing of interest payments and decreased payments for accounts payable, partially offset by reduced collections from customers.





Fourth quarter 2024 capital expenditures of $29 million, compared to $58 million in the prior quarter, were related to capital upgrades for certain rigs in our fleet.





“In 2024, we continued to advance our position as the technological leader in offshore drilling by, among other things, executing the first two 20K subsea completions in the history of the industry,” said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “We also introduced and implemented other technologies that enhance our operational performances and further differentiate our fleet. This commitment to innovation, along with our reputation for delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations, is clearly recognized by our customers, as demonstrated by the $2.4 billion in backlog we secured during the year.”





Thigpen continued, “With industry-leading contract coverage well into 2026, our primary objective will be strong operational execution and an intense focus on cost control to ensure we maximize the conversion of our backlog to cash, enabling us to continue de-leveraging our balance sheet.”







Full Year 2024







For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $512 million, $0.76 per diluted share. Full year results included $458 million, $0.50 per diluted share, net unfavorable items as follows:







$755 million, $0.82 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and



$755 million, $0.82 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and



$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on impairment of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates; partially offset by,



$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on impairment of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates; partially offset by,



$161 million, $0.18 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and



$161 million, $0.18 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and



$141 million, $0.15 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items, net.







After consideration of these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2024 was $54 million, $0.26 per diluted share.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.







About Transocean







Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.





Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.





For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.







Conference Call Information







Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1116 and refer to conference code 540196 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-1152, passcode 540196. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.





This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.







Notes











(1)





Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”









(2)





Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”























Analyst Contact:







Alison Johnson





+1 713-232-7214







Media Contact:







Pam Easton





+1 713-232-7647



























TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In millions, except per share data)





(Unaudited)































































Years ended December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2022

























































Contract drilling revenues







$





3,524













$





2,832













$





2,575























































Costs and expenses











































Operating and maintenance









2,199

















1,986

















1,679













Depreciation and amortization









739

















744

















735













General and administrative









214

















187

















182





















3,152

















2,917

















2,596





















































Loss on impairment of assets









(772





)













(57





)













—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









(17





)













(183





)













(10





)











Operating loss











(417





)













(325





)













(31





)



















































Other income (expense), net











































Interest income









50

















52

















27













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized









(362





)













(646





)













(561





)









Gain (loss) on retirement of debt









161

















(31





)













8













Other, net









45

















9

















(5





)

















(106





)













(616





)













(531





)











Loss before income tax expense (benefit)











(523





)













(941





)













(562





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









(11





)













13

















59























































Net loss











(512





)













(954





)













(621





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















—















Net loss attributable to controlling interest







$





(512





)









$





(954





)









$





(621





)



















































Loss per share











































Basic





$





(0.60





)









$





(1.24





)









$





(0.89





)









Diluted





$





(0.76





)









$





(1.24





)









$





(0.89





)



















































Weighted-average shares outstanding











































Basic









850

















768

















699













Diluted









925

















768

















699















































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In millions, except share data)





(Unaudited)















































December 31,

















2024





















2023

















Assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





560













$





762













Accounts receivable, net









564

















512













Materials and supplies, net









439

















426













Assets held for sale









343

















49













Restricted cash and cash equivalents









381

















233













Other current assets









165

















144













Total current assets









2,452

















2,126









































Property and equipment









22,417

















23,875













Less accumulated depreciation









(6,586





)













(6,934





)









Property and equipment, net









15,831

















16,941













Contract intangible assets









—

















4













Deferred tax assets, net









45

















44













Other assets









1,043

















1,139













Total assets





$





19,371













$





20,254











































Liabilities and equity































Accounts payable





$





255













$





323













Accrued income taxes









31

















23













Debt due within one year









686

















370













Other current liabilities









691

















681













Total current liabilities









1,663

















1,397









































Long-term debt









6,195

















7,043













Deferred tax liabilities, net









499

















540













Other long-term liabilities









729

















858













Total long-term liabilities









7,423

















8,441









































Commitments and contingencies

























































Shares, $0.10 par value, 1,057,879,029 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 940,828,901 issued





























and 875,830,772 outstanding at December 31, 2024, and CHF 0.10 par value, 1,021,294,549 authorized,





























142,362,093 conditionally authorized, 843,715,858 issued and 809,030,846 outstanding at December 31, 2023









87

















81













Additional paid-in capital









14,880

















14,544













Accumulated deficit









(4,545





)













(4,033





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(138





)













(177





)









Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity









10,284

















10,415













Noncontrolling interest









1

















1













Total equity









10,285

















10,416













Total liabilities and equity





$





19,371













$





20,254



























TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(In millions)





(Unaudited)



























































Years ended December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2022

























































Cash flows from operating activities











































Net loss





$





(512





)









$





(954





)









$





(621





)









Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Amortization of contract intangible asset









4

















52

















117













Depreciation and amortization









739

















744

















735













Share-based compensation expense









47

















40

















29













Loss on impairment of assets









772

















57

















—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









17

















183

















10













Amortization of debt-related balances, net









53

















51

















33













(Gain) loss on adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature









(214





)













127

















157













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









(161





)













31

















(8





)









Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates









5

















5

















—













Deferred income tax expense









(42





)













18

















46













Other, net









(7





)













43

















44













Changes in deferred revenues, net









45

















70

















(20





)









Changes in deferred costs, net









(2





)













(190





)













1













Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net









(297





)













(113





)













(75





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









447

















164

















448























































Cash flows from investing activities











































Capital expenditures









(254





)













(427





)













(717





)









Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates









(3





)













(3





)













(5





)









Investment in equity of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















(10





)













(42





)









Proceeds from disposal of assets, net of costs to sell









101

















10

















7













Cash acquired in acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates









5

















7

















—













Net cash used in investing activities









(151





)













(423





)













(757





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities











































Repayments of debt









(2,103





)













(1,717





)













(554





)









Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs









1,770

















1,983

















175













Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs









—

















—

















263













Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of issue costs









—

















—

















12













Other, net









(17





)













(3





)













(8





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(350





)













263

















(112





)

















































Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents









(54





)













4

















(421





)









Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









995

















991

















1,412













Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





941













$





995













$





991



































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES





FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS





























Three months ended

















Years ended

























December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















December 31,













December 31,





















Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions)









2024

















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023



















Ultra-deepwater floaters





$





675









$





668









$





536













$





2,518









$





2,072













Harsh environment floaters









277













280













205

















1,006













760













Total contract drilling revenues





$





952









$





948









$





741













$





3,524









$





2,832































Three months ended

















Years ended

























December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















December 31,













December 31,





















Average Daily Revenue







(1)











2024

















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023



















Ultra-deepwater floaters





$





428,200









$





426,700









$





432,100













$





428,000









$





393,700













Harsh environment floaters









452,600













464,900













354,700

















435,900













354,300













Total fleet average daily revenue





$





434,700









$





436,800









$





407,800













$





430,100









$





382,300































Three months ended

















Years ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















December 31,













December 31,













Revenue Efficiency







(2)











2024













2024













2023

















2024

















2023











Ultra-deepwater floaters





92.0





%









92.5





%









96.8





%













93.4





%









96.5





%









Harsh environment floaters





97.6





%









100.1





%









97.6





%













97.5





%









97.8





%









Total fleet average revenue efficiency





93.5





%









94.5





%









97.0





%













94.5





%









96.8





%



























Three months ended

















Years ended

















December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,













Utilization







(3)











2024













2024













2023

















2024













2023











Ultra-deepwater floaters





64.3





%









60.7





%









46.8





%













57.3





%









49.4





%









Harsh environment floaters





75.0





%









75.0





%









66.7





%













71.1





%









59.1





%









Total fleet average rig utilization





66.8





%









63.9





%









51.6





%













60.5





%









51.9





%















































































(1)



Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence.















































































(2)



Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.















































































(3)



Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.



















































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS













ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE











(in millions, except per share data)







































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/24













12/31/24













09/30/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/24

















03/31/24













Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



























































































Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported





$





(512





)









$





7













$





(519





)









$





(494





)









$





(25





)









$





(123





)









$





98













Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax









755

















—

















755

















617

















138

















138

















—













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates









5

















—

















5

















—

















5

















4

















1













Gain on retirement of debt









(161





)













—

















(161





)













(21





)













(140





)













(140





)













—













Discrete tax items









(141





)













20

















(161





)













(38





)













(123





)













(2





)













(121





)











Net income (loss), as adjusted







$





(54





)









$





27













$





(81





)









$





64













$





(145





)









$





(123





)









$





(22





)



































































































Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:



























































































Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported





$





(0.76





)









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.65





)









$





(0.58





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.15





)









$





0.11













Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax









0.82

















—

















0.82

















0.64

















0.17

















0.17

















—













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates









0.01

















—

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—













Gain on retirement of debt









(0.18





)













—

















(0.18





)













(0.02





)













(0.17





)













(0.17





)













—













Discrete tax items









(0.15





)













0.02

















(0.18





)













(0.04





)













(0.15





)













—

















(0.14





)











Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted







$





(0.26





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.18





)









$





—













$





(0.18





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.03





)



















































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/23

















12/31/23

















09/30/23

















09/30/23

















06/30/23

















06/30/23

















03/31/23













Adjusted Net Loss



























































































Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported





$





(954





)









$





(104





)









$





(850





)









$





(220





)









$





(630





)









$





(165





)









$





(465





)









Loss on impairment of assets









57

















(1





)













58

















5

















53

















53

















—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









169

















—

















169

















—

















169

















—

















169













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate









5

















5

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Loss on conversion of debt to equity









27

















24

















3

















—

















3

















3

















—













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









31

















(1





)













32

















—

















32

















—

















32













Discrete tax items









(74





)













3

















(77





)













(65





)













(12





)













(1





)













(11





)











Net loss, as adjusted







$





(739





)









$





(74





)









$





(665





)









$





(280





)









$





(385





)









$





(110





)









$





(275





)



































































































Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:



























































































Diluted loss per share, as reported





$





(1.24





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(1.13





)









$





(0.28





)









$





(0.85





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(0.64





)









Loss on impairment of assets









0.07

















—

















0.08

















0.01

















0.07

















0.07

















—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









0.22

















—

















0.23

















—

















0.23

















—

















0.23













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate









0.01

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Loss on conversion of debt to equity









0.04

















0.03

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









0.04

















—

















0.04

















—

















0.04

















—

















0.04













Discrete tax items









(0.10





)













—

















(0.10





)













(0.09





)













(0.01





)













—

















(0.01





)











Diluted loss per share, as adjusted







$





(0.96





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.88





)









$





(0.36





)









$





(0.52





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.38





)



















































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS













ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES













EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS











(in millions, except percentages)











































































































































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD





















12/31/24













12/31/24













09/30/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24









































































































Contract drilling revenues











$





3,524













$





952









$





2,572













$





948













$





1,624













$





861













$





763













Contract intangible asset amortization













4

















—













4

















—

















4

















—

















4















Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues











$





3,528













$





952









$





2,576













$





948













$





1,628













$





861













$





767











































































































Net income (loss)











$





(512





)









$





7









$





(519





)









$





(494





)









$





(25





)









$





(123





)









$





98













Interest expense, net of interest income













312

















81













231

















69

















162

















60

















102













Income tax expense (benefit)













(11





)













55













(66





)













(31





)













(35





)













156

















(191





)









Depreciation and amortization













739

















180













559

















190

















369

















184

















185













Contract intangible asset amortization













4

















—













4

















—

















4

















—

















4















EBITDA















532

















323













209

















(266





)













475

















277

















198









































































































Loss on impairment of assets













772

















—













772

















629

















143

















143

















—













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates













5

















—













5

















—

















5

















4

















1













Gain on retirement of debt













(161





)













—













(161





)













(21





)













(140





)













(140





)













—















Adjusted EBITDA











$





1,148













$





323









$





825













$





342













$





483













$





284













$





199





































































































































































































Profit (loss) margin













(14.5





)





%









0.7





%









(20.2





)





%









(52.0





)





%









(1.5





)





%









(14.3





)





%









12.9





%









EBITDA margin













15.1









%









33.9





%









8.1









%









(28.1





)





%









29.2









%









32.2









%









25.8





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













32.5









%









33.9





%









32.0









%









36.0









%









29.7









%









33.0









%









26.0





%



















































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/23













12/31/23













09/30/23













09/30/23













06/30/23













06/30/23













03/31/23





































































































Contract drilling revenues







$





2,832













$





741













$





2,091













$





713













$





1,378













$





729













$





649













Contract intangible asset amortization









52

















7

















45

















8

















37

















19

















18















Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues







$





2,884













$





748













$





2,136













$





721













$





1,415













$





748













$





667







































































































Net loss







$





(954





)









$





(104





)









$





(850





)









$





(220





)









$





(630





)









$





(165





)









$





(465





)









Interest expense, net of interest income









594

















(13





)













607

















220

















387

















157

















230













Income tax expense (benefit)









13

















21

















(8





)













(43





)













35

















(16





)













51













Depreciation and amortization









744

















184

















560

















192

















368

















186

















182













Contract intangible asset amortization









52

















7

















45

















8

















37

















19

















18















EBITDA











449

















95

















354

















157

















197

















181

















16





































































































Loss on impairment of assets









57

















(1





)













58

















5

















53

















53

















—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









169

















—

















169

















—

















169

















—

















169













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate









5

















5

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Loss on conversion of debt to equity









27

















24

















3

















—

















3

















3

















—













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









31

















(1





)













32

















—

















32

















—

















32















Adjusted EBITDA







$





738













$





122













$





616













$





162













$





454













$





237













$





217





























































































































































































Loss margin









(33.7





)





%









(14.0





)





%









(40.7





)





%









(30.9





)





%









(45.7





)





%









(22.6





)





%









(71.6





)%









EBITDA margin









15.6









%









12.7









%









16.6









%









21.8









%









13.9









%









24.2









%









2.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









25.6









%









16.3









%









28.9









%









22.5









%









32.1









%









31.7









%









32.5





%















































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS











(in millions, except tax rates)















































































Three months ended













Years ended

















December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2024





















2023

















2024

















2023















































































Income (loss) before income taxes





$





62













$





(525





)









$





(83





)









$





(523





)









$





(941





)









Loss on impairment of assets









—

















629

















(1





)













772

















57













Loss on disposal of assets, net









—

















—

















—

















—

















169













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















5

















5

















5













Loss on conversion of debt to equity









—

















—

















24

















—

















27













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









—

















(21





)













(1





)













(161





)













31













Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes





$





62













$





83













$





(56





)









$





93













$





(652





)









































































































































Income tax expense (benefit)





$





55













$





(31





)









$





21













$





(11





)









$





13













Loss on impairment of assets









—

















12

















—

















17

















—













Loss on disposal of assets, net









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Loss on conversion of debt to equity









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













(Gain) loss on retirement of debt









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Changes in estimates (1)









(20





)













38

















(3





)













141

















74













Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)





$





35













$





19













$





18













$





147













$





87















































































Effective Tax Rate



(2)











89.0









%

















6.0









%

















(25.0









)%

















2.2









%

















(1.4









)%

























































































Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items



(3)











56.7









%

















22.5









%

















(30.0









)%

















159.1









%

















(13.3









)%











































































































































(1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws, operational changes and rig movements that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.









































































(2) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes.









































































(3) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense or benefit, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income or loss before income taxes, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.















































































































TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS













FREE CASH FLOW AND LEVERED FREE CASH FLOW











(in millions)







































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/24













12/31/24













09/30/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24



































































































Cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





447













$





206













$





241













$





194













$





47













$





133













$





(86





)









Capital expenditures









(254





)













(29





)













(225





)













(58





)













(167





)













(84





)













(83





)











Free Cash Flow











193

















177

















16

















136

















(120





)













49

















(169





)









Debt repayments









(2,103





)













(30





)













(2,073





)













(258





)













(1,815





)













(1,664





)













(151





)









Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds









1,748

















-

















1,748

















99

















1,649

















1,649

















-















Levered Free Cash Flow







$





(162





)









$





147













$





(309





)









$





(23





)









$





(286





)









$





34













$





(320





)























































































































































































































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/23













12/31/23













09/30/23













09/30/23













06/30/23













06/30/23













03/31/23



































































































Cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





164













$





98













$





66













$





(44





)









$





110













$





157













$





(47





)









Capital expenditures









(427





)













(220





)













(207





)













(50





)













(157





)













(76





)













(81





)











Free Cash Flow











(263





)













(122





)













(141





)













(94





)













(47





)













81

















(128





)









Debt repayments









(1,717





)













(10





)













(1,707





)













(139





)













(1,568





)













(4





)













(1,564





)









Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds









1,156

















-

















1,156

















-

















1,156

















-

















1,156















Levered Free Cash Flow







$





(824





)









$





(132





)









$





(692





)









$





(233





)









$





(459





)









$





77













$





(536





)























































































































































































































































































YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD













QTD













YTD

















12/31/22













12/31/22













09/30/22













09/30/22













06/30/22













06/30/22













03/31/22



































































































Cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





448













$





178













$





270













$





230













$





40













$





41













$





(1





)









Capital expenditures









(717





)













(409





)













(308





)













(87





)













(221





)













(115





)













(106





)











Free Cash Flow











(269





)













(231





)













(38





)













143

















(181





)













(74





)













(107





)









Debt repayments









(554





)













(101





)













(453





)













(196





)













(257





)













(92





)













(165





)









Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-















Levered Free Cash Flow







$





(823





)









$





(332





)









$





(491





)









$





(53





)









$





(438





)









$





(166





)









$





(272





)







