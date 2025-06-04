Transocean Ltd. Exercises Two-Well Option for Transocean Spitsbergen in Norway, Contributing $100 Million in Backlog

Transocean announced a two-well option exercise in Norway, adding $100 million to its backlog, starting in Q1 2026.

Transocean Ltd. announced that it has executed a two-well option for the Transocean Spitsbergen rig in Norway, with operations set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, following its current program. This development is expected to add approximately $100 million to the company's backlog, not including additional services. Transocean is a prominent provider of offshore drilling services, focusing on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment sectors, and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results could vary due to various risks and uncertainties, and emphasizes that investors should independently assess the company's prospects and risks.

Potential Positives

Transocean exercised a two-well option for the Transocean Spitsbergen, indicating a continuation of business activity and stability in operations.

This program is expected to contribute approximately $100 million in backlog, enhancing the company’s financial position and revenue outlook.

The commencement of the drilling program in the first quarter of 2026 highlights Transocean's successful management of rig schedules and projects, reinforcing its operational capabilities.

The company’s focus on technically demanding sectors positions it favorably within the competitive offshore drilling market, potentially attracting more customers and contracts.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding the timing and financial results of the new contracts, which could impact investor confidence.

The company's reliance on the oil and gas market may expose it to risks associated with price fluctuations and demand variability.

Risks associated with international operations and potential delays or hazards could affect operational efficiency and profitability.

FAQ

What recent development did Transocean announce?

Transocean announced the exercise of a two-well option for the Transocean Spitsbergen in Norway.

When is the drilling program expected to start?

The drilling program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

How much backlog will this contribute to Transocean?

This option is expected to contribute approximately $100 million in backlog, excluding additional services.

What type of drilling services does Transocean specialize in?

Transocean specializes in ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services for oil and gas wells.

Where can I find more information on Transocean's financials?

More information on Transocean's financials can be found in their filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 132,000 shares for an estimated $435,600 .

. VANESSA C L CHANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $21,400

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$RIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $5.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from SEB Enskilda set a target price of $2.8 on 03/05/2025

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) (“Transocean”) today announced that a two-well option was exercised for the



Transocean Spitsbergen



in Norway. The program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and contribute approximately $100 million in backlog, excluding additional services.







About Transocean







Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.





Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 24 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and many cases, cannot be predicted. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, the cost and timing of mobilizations and reactivations, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.





This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.







Analyst Contact:







Alison Johnson





+1 713-232-7214







Media Contact:







Pam Easton





+1 713-232-7647



