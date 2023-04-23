Transocean (LON:0QOW) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 7.52

The average one-year price target for Transocean (LON:0QOW) has been revised to 7.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 6.99 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 12.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from the latest reported closing price of 6.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QOW is 0.18%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.35% to 480,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 46,564K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,953K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 73.22% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 34,903K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,724K shares, representing an increase of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 151.35% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 31,021K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,698K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 99.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 25,131K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,359K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 58.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,014K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,025K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 79.35% over the last quarter.

See all Transocean regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.