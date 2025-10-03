Transocean Expands $243M Backlog With BP and Petrobras Deals

Transocean Ltd. RIG, a leader in offshore drilling, has secured major new contracts for two of its ultra-deepwater drillships. These deals represent a key step forward in the company’s growth and operational stability, contributing an estimated $243 million to its backlog. These include a contract in the U.S. Gulf of America with BP plc BP and another one in Brazil with Petrobras PBR, highlighting RIG's strong position in the global offshore drilling market.

Gulf of America: A Long-Term Commitment With BP

Transocean's deepwater drillship, the Deepwater Atlas, has secured a 365-day extension with BP, a London-based integrated oil and gas company, in the U.S. Gulf of America. This contract is a direct continuation of the previous firm agreement, which reflects the strong working relationship between the two companies. The extension is projected to contribute approximately $232 million in backlog, providing RIG with a steady revenue stream for the upcoming year.

The Deepwater Atlas is one of the most advanced ultra-deepwater rigs in Transocean's fleet, designed for high-efficiency operations in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments. By securing this contract, RIG continues to reinforce its reputation for providing cutting-edge drilling solutions to major energy companies. The extended contract with BP underlines the significance of long-term relationships in the offshore drilling sector, particularly in high-stakes projects that require operational excellence.

This commitment also highlights the Gulf of America as one of the key regions for deepwater exploration and production. The region remains a central focus for oil and gas operators, with a mix of mature fields and new discoveries. As BP continues to invest in these deepwater resources, RIG is well-positioned to support the long-term growth of the Gulf's energy sector.

Brazil: Petrobras Exercises Option for Deepwater Mykonos

RIG's Deepwater Mykonos drillship has secured a 30-day option extension with Petrobras, a Brazilian company and one of the world's largest oil and gas producers. This contract extension is a direct continuation of the firm program and expected to contribute an additional $11 million to RIG's backlog.

Brazil’s offshore oil fields are among the most prolific in the world, with substantial reserves located in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions. The Deepwater Mykonos, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, has been a key player in drilling operations for Petrobras. By exercising the option, PBR demonstrates its confidence in RIG's capabilities to deliver efficient and safe drilling services in one of the most complex offshore environments globally.

Petrobras has been an important partner for RIG for many years and this extended contract reinforces the latter’s strategic focus on offshore drilling in the country. Brazil’s market continues to offer robust opportunities, with the country being one of the largest producers of oil in the world, driven largely by its vast offshore reserves.

RIG's Robust Fleet and Market Leadership

Transocean's announcement of these contract fixtures highlights its leadership in ultra-deepwater drilling and ability to secure significant, long-term agreements with top-tier clients such as BP and Petrobras. The global offshore drilling market remains competitive, but RIG's modern fleet and reputation for operational excellence give it a distinct edge in securing lucrative contracts.

The company’s fleet includes some of the most advanced and capable drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs in the industry. Each vessel is designed for high-capacity drilling in some of the most challenging offshore environments, from ultra-deepwater locations in the Gulf of America to the remote waters of Brazil. RIG’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading the fleets ensures that it remains a trusted partner for major oil and gas companies across the world.

Strategic Focus on High-Value Contracts

Transocean’s strategy has always centered around securing high-value contracts that maximize its earnings potential while maintaining operational efficiency. The recent contract fixtures with BP and PBR are a prime example of this strategy in action. By securing long-term agreements in critical markets, RIG ensures a consistent revenue stream that strengthens its financial position.

These contracts also align with RIG’s broader strategy of focusing on high-margin ultra-deepwater and deepwater projects, where it has deep expertise and a competitive advantage. With a growing focus on energy security and increasing offshore exploration and production activities, RIG is well-positioned to benefit from growth in the offshore drilling sector.

Future of Offshore Drilling: RIG’s Path Forward

Looking ahead, RIG is committed to expanding its market share and maintaining leadership in the offshore drilling industry. With increasing demand for energy, particularly from emerging economies and mature offshore regions like the Gulf of America and Brazil, the company is poised to capture additional contract opportunities in the coming years.

Transocean’s ongoing investments in fleet modernization and technological advancements will be key drivers of success. As the energy sector continues to evolve, RIG’s ability to deliver innovative drilling solutions will be critical in securing new contracts and maintaining strong relationships with key clients.

In conclusion, the recent contract awards highlight RIG’s continued resilience and strategic positioning within the global offshore drilling market. With a secured backlog of approximately $243 million, driven by key contracts in both the Gulf of America and Brazil, the company reinforces its role as a leading player in the industry and signals steady momentum going forward.

RIG's Zacks Rank & a Key Pick

Currently, RIG, BP and PBR have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is one of Canada's largest independent oil and natural gas producers, with operations spanning exploration, development and production across North America, the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company focuses on a diversified portfolio of assets, including oil sands, conventional crude oil, natural gas and thermal in-situ operations. Canadian Natural is valued at $66.28 billion.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

