Transocean Equinox Gets Five-well Contract In Australia - Quick Facts

May 10, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) said the Transocean Equinox was awarded a five-well contract in Australia by a major operator, representing approximately $137 million in firm backlog, excluding full payment for mobilization and a demobilization fee. The estimated 300-day contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Transocean is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters.

