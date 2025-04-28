TRANSOCEAN Earnings Results: $RIG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRANSOCEAN ($RIG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $906,000,000, beating estimates of $894,560,413 by $11,439,587.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RIG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRANSOCEAN Insider Trading Activity

TRANSOCEAN insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 167,261 shares for an estimated $623,443.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRANSOCEAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of TRANSOCEAN stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRANSOCEAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRANSOCEAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.