TRANSOCEAN Earnings Preview: Recent $RIG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRANSOCEAN ($RIG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $970,449,157 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

TRANSOCEAN Insider Trading Activity

TRANSOCEAN insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

FREDERIK WILHELM MOHN purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

(CYPRUS) LTD PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,261 shares for an estimated $509,703.

TRANSOCEAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of TRANSOCEAN stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

