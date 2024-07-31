Transocean Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RIG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.85, changing hands as high as $5.92 per share. Transocean Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.45 per share, with $8.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.81.

