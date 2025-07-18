Transocean Boosts Backlog Growth With New Contracts and Extensions

Transocean, Inc. RIG, an offshore drilling contractor, announced that it added approximately $199 million to its contract backlog in the second quarter of 2025. The company secured four new contracts and contract extensions with multiple customers during the quarter.

Extension for Transocean Spitsbergen

Transocean’s semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Spitsbergen has secured a contract extension with Equinor, a Norwegian integrated energy company. The work associated with the contract extension will take place offshore Norway, prolonging the rig’s stay in the region. The dayrate for the contract extension was stated to be $395,000. The Transocean Spitsbergen rig has been working with Equinor for several years.

Transocean Equinox Secures Work in Australia

Another undisclosed client has extended its contract for Transocean’s semi-submersible rig in Australia. The client has exercised a one-well option for the Transocean Equinox semi-submersible drilling rig, with a dayrate of $540,000. The rig is scheduled to begin its drilling assignment for ConocoPhillips in September 2025. The contract involves drilling two wells — Essington-1 and Charlemont-1 — in the Otway Basin. The drilling assignment is slated to be completed before year-end 2025.

New Contract for Deepwater Skyros

RIG has secured a new contract for the Deepwater Skyros drillship with Murphy Oil. The contract involves drilling three wells for Murphy Oil in Ivory Coast, along with a one-well option. The dayrate for the contract is fixed at $361,000. The Deepwater Skyros drillship has a maximum drilling depth of up to 40,000 feet. It can accommodate approximately 215 people. The contract with Murphy Oil is scheduled to start in December 2025.

Deepwater Mykonos’ Extension With Petrobras

Additionally, Transocean has also secured an extension for its Deepwater Mykonos drillship. The Deepwater Mykonos drillship has received a 60-day contract extension with Petrobras, a Brazilian state-owned energy firm. The agreement also includes an option to further extend the contract by another 120 days in addition to the confirmed extension.

Backlog Growth

Per Transocean’s fleet status report, its total contract backlog stood at approximately $7.2 billion as of July 16, 2025. The new contracts and contract extensions underscore the strong demand for the company’s advanced fleet and drilling management services offerings.

