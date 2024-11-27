Transmetro Corp: Resolutions Passed at 2024 AGM

Transmetro Corp. Ltd. (AU:TCO) has released an update.

Transmetro Corporation Ltd successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of Director David Lloyd, being carried. Shareholders showed strong support, ensuring continued stability and direction for the company. These outcomes reflect investor confidence in Transmetro’s strategic plans.

