Transmetro Corp: Resolutions Passed at 2024 AGM

November 27, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Transmetro Corp. Ltd. (AU:TCO) has released an update.

Transmetro Corporation Ltd successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of Director David Lloyd, being carried. Shareholders showed strong support, ensuring continued stability and direction for the company. These outcomes reflect investor confidence in Transmetro’s strategic plans.

