TransMedics (TMDX) Soars 9.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TransMedics TMDX shares rallied 9.9% in the last trading session to close at $24.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 47.9% gain over the past four weeks.

TransMedics scored a strong price increase after Canaccord Genuity maintained a “Buy” rating for the stock and raised its price target to $39 from $38. Having attained each of its strategic goals for 2021, now the company is well positioned for business growth in the coming quarters. TransMedics received two pre-market approvals from FDA and successfully launched the OCS Heart and Liver Systems commercially in the United States in the past year, thereby gaining access to three critical transplant markets. TransMedics’ revenues of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.2%.

This medical technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Revenues are expected to be $10.13 million, up 43.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TransMedics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 42.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TMDX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TransMedics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hologic HOLX, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $74.91. Over the past month, HOLX has returned 5.8%.

For Hologic , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.55. This represents a change of -40.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.