TransMedics (TMDX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

TransMedics (TMDX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, TMDX broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of TMDX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that TMDX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TMDX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TMDX for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.