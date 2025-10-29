TransMedics (TMDX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

TransMedics (TMDX) reported $143.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.2%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +78.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Total : $3.63 million compared to the $3.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.5% year over year.

: $3.63 million compared to the $3.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.5% year over year. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Total : $139.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $141.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.

: $139.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $141.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Lung total revenue : $3.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.96 million.

: $3.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.96 million. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Lung total revenue : $0.39 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.39 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Heart total revenue : $27.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.6 million.

: $27.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.6 million. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Heart total revenue : $3.19 million versus $3.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.19 million versus $3.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Liver total revenue : $107.88 million compared to the $108.54 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $107.88 million compared to the $108.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. OCS transplant revenue- Lung net revenue (U.S. & Other countries) : $4.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $4.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. OCS transplant revenue- Heart net revenue (U.S. & Other countries) : $30.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

: $30.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%. OCS transplant revenue- Liver net revenue (U.S. & Other countries) : $107.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.8%.

: $107.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.8%. Revenue- Service : $56.15 million compared to the $56.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year.

: $56.15 million compared to the $56.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year. Revenue- Net Product: $87.68 million compared to the $89.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.

Here is how TransMedics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of TransMedics have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

