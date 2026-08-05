TransMedics Stock Dips Post Q2 Earnings Miss, Margins Contract

TransMedics Group TMDX delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents in the second quarter of 2026, down 52.2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%.

TMDX Revenue Mix Shows Service Strength

Revenues rose 20.7% year over year to $189.9 million and surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.1%.

Net product revenues totaled $111.2 million, up 15.7% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement was led by higher organ utilization and increased OCS adoption, particularly across the liver and heart businesses.

Service revenues represented roughly 41% of total revenues and increased 28.6% to $78.8 million. Clinical service revenues rose 19.1% to around $36 million. The stronger service contribution reflected broader logistics adoption, pricing adjustments and higher aviation-fleet utilization.

Transplant Logistics’ services revenues for second-quarter 2026 were approximately $41 million, up 39% year over year. TransMedics operated 22 owned aircraft during the quarter and covered 86% of National OCS Program missions requiring air transportation, compared with 82% coverage in the first quarter of 2026. This growth resulted from the broader adoption of TransMedics’ logistics services, increased aviation-fleet utilization and improved operating efficiency.

However, shares of TransMedics lost 7.8% in yesterday’s after-market trading. The company’s shares have plunged 33.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decrease of 10.6%. However, the broader S&P 500 Index has increased 13.3% in the same time frame.



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TMDX’s Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, TransMedics’ gross profit increased 17.2% year over year to $113.2 million. The gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 60%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 31.2% year over year to $57.8 million. Research, development and clinical trials expenses surged 98.5% year over year to $31.6 million. Total operating expenses of $89.5 million increased 49.1% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $25.8 million, reflecting a decline of 29.5% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the second quarter contracted 960 bps to 13.6%.

TransMedics’ Financial Position

TransMedics exited second-quarter 2026 with cash of $472.7 million compared with $461.7 million at the end of the first quarter. Total long-term debt at the end of second-quarter 2026 was $39.7 million compared with $44.5 million at the end of the first quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2026 was $41.8 million compared with $88.8 million a year ago.

TransMedics Raises Its Revenue Outlook

TransMedics raised the lower end of its 2026 revenue guidance. Revenues are now expected to be between $737 million and $757 million, representing growth of approximately 22% to 25% from the 2025 level. The previous projection called for revenues of $727 million to $757 million.

The outlook excludes contributions from PAD Aviation and assumes no incremental revenues from the ENHANCE Part B and DENOVO clinical programs. Adjusted operating margin, excluding PAD Aviation, is expected to be between 12.5% and 14%, below the company’s prior expectation of approximately 16% because of accelerated OCS Kidney investments.

TransMedics Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote

Wrapping Up

TransMedics delivered mixed second-quarter 2026 results, with revenues surpassing expectations but earnings falling short. Record revenues reflected higher OCS utilization, strong liver and heart volumes and accelerating logistics services. However, adjusted earnings declined sharply year over year as the company increased spending on clinical programs, product development and growth infrastructure.

In the reported quarter, positives included balanced growth across product and service revenues, improved sequential gross margin and stronger logistics profitability. TransMedics covered 86% of NOP missions requiring air transport with its owned fleet, up from 82% in the first quarter, supporting better operating efficiency.

The company is investing in four major initiatives: expanding heart and lung adoption, developing OCS Kidney, building an international transplant platform and launching the Gen 3.0 OCS system. Management expects ENHANCE Part B and DENOVO to begin contributing meaningfully in late 2026 and into 2027, while the first clinical experience with OCS Kidney is targeted for late 2027. Gen 3.0 is designed to improve scalability, supply-chain independence and remote monitoring capabilities.

On the other hand, challenges included substantial year-over-year margin contraction and a sharp increase in operating expenses. Research and development costs nearly doubled as TransMedics accelerated investments in OCS Kidney, Gen 3.0 and the ENHANCE and DENOVO programs. Moreover, the initial consolidation of PAD Aviation is expected to dilute gross and operating margins beginning in the third quarter. These investments may support long-term market expansion, but they are likely to keep near-term profitability under pressure.

TMDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TransMedics currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are McKesson MCK, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

McKesson carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.09%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

McKesson shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 12.7% decline in the year-to-date period.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.5%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.25%.

Phibro Animal Health stock has climbed 44.2% against the industry’s 17.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have lost 2.6% compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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