TransMedics price target lowered to $80 from $87 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Patrick Wood lowered the firm’s price target on TransMedics (TMDX) to $80 from $87 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm sees the company having “disruptive technology,” but argues that fears on market share loss are “fair.”
