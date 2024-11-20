TransMedics price target lowered to $104 from $109 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst William Plovanic lowered the firm’s price target on TransMedics (TMDX) to $104 from $109 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm met with management and came away with the view that management is not expecting its next large growth inflection until Q3/25, driven by clinical trials of its next generation solution technology in both heart and liver.

