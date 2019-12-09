TransMedics' OCS Technology Sees Success in Heart Transplant

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX announced the successful completion of the first human heart transplants in adults with its Organ Care System (OCS) technology. Notably, the transplants from DCD (donation after circulatory death) donors were performed at the Duke University Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.



Per the company, this is a milestone for heart transplantation procedures as a whole. Notably, TransMedics’ OCS Heart System is currently under study in an ongoing pivotal clinical trial to assess the usability in DCD heart transplants across several heart transplant centers in the United States.



With the success of the surgeries, the company aims to strengthen its organ transplant therapy business on a global scale.







Significance of OCS Success



Presently, DCD donors are not considered for heart transplant surgeries. The donation process for these donors could only start after the heartbeat stops, leading to injuries post cardiac death and lack of visibility related to cold static storage of the organ.



However, with the success of the transplant, using DCD donor heart, care providers will no longer have to wait. With the OCS Heart System, the donor heart can be assessed and used for the procedure. Per the company, the OCS Heart System is the only device that has enabled DCD heart transplantation and has been widely adopted in the U.K. and Australia.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Research And Markets, the global organ transplantation market is estimated to reach a market capitalization of $18.21 billion in 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 11.77% between 2019 and 2023. The key factors driving the market are rising elderly populations, increasing obesity rates and growing prevalence of chronic diseases to name a few.



The company’s recent success is expected to aid it going forward, as the potential of the organ transplantation market is growing.



Recent Developments in OCS Portfolio



TransMedics announced the completion of two successful lung transplants, using its OCS Lung technology in July. The surgery used donor lungs from Hawaii, which were initially rejected for the procedure due to time and distance limitations of standard cold storage preservation.



The company received the FDA PMA approval for expanded clinical indications of the OCS Lung in June. The approval will enable the OCS Lung System to be used for the preservation and ex-vivo assessment of all types of lungs.



In April, TransMedics presented favorable trial results of OCS Heart EXPAND, which was evaluating the impact of using the OCS Heart’s perfusion, optimization and assessment capabilities to potentially improve the use of donor hearts, currently limited by cold storage preservation. The study proved that surgeries can be successful even if the donor heart is not kept in a cold storage.



Price Performance



Shares of TransMedics have declined 23.3% in the past year against the industry’s 13% growth.



