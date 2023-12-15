Transmedics Group (TMDX) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 85.07

The average one-year price target for Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been revised to 85.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 80.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from the latest reported closing price of 77.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transmedics Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.34%, a decrease of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 45,488K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,711K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 62.48% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,575K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,272K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,253K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 93.85% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,132K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 30.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 77.57% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

