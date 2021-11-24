TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$610m

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$120k worth of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock at an average sell price of US$37.50 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$77m after price dropped by 11% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransMedics Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice President of Operations, John Carey, for US$120k worth of shares, at about US$37.50 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$21.97. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. John Carey was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:TMDX Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of TransMedics Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that TransMedics Group insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TransMedics Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TransMedics Group shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by TransMedics Group insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - TransMedics Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: TransMedics Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.