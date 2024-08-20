TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of TransMedics (TMDX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 12% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $175.73 in the previous session. TransMedics has gained 111.7% since the start of the year compared to the 10.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 8.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2024, TransMedics reported EPS of $0.35 versus consensus estimate of $0.21.

For the current fiscal year, TransMedics is expected to post earnings of $1.20 per share on $442.18 million in revenues. This represents a 255.84% change in EPS on an 83% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.82 per share on $589.28 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 51.56% and 33.27%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

TransMedics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TransMedics has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 138.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 26.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 1173.7X versus its peer group's average of 18.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, TransMedics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TransMedics meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though TransMedics shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does TMDX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TMDX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS). SRTS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 233.33%, and for the current fiscal year, SRTS is expected to post earnings of $0.36 per share on revenue of $36.98 million.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. have gained 9.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 19.58X and a P/CF of 122.09X.

The Medical - Instruments industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TMDX and SRTS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

