TransMedics Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in TransMedics (TMDX) Group with 5,381 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 61.03%. Nov-24 95 calls and Dec-24 90 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

