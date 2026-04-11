TransMedics Group (BIT:1TMDX) Price Target Increased by 14.04% to 141.32

The average one-year price target for TransMedics Group (BIT:1TMDX) has been revised to €141.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.04% from the prior estimate of €123.92 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €112.80 to a high of €171.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.13% from the latest reported closing price of €85.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransMedics Group. This is an decrease of 281 owner(s) or 39.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TMDX is 0.12%, an increase of 46.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.24% to 37,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 997K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 966K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TMDX by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 832K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 816K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TMDX by 43.89% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 712K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TMDX by 0.82% over the last quarter.

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