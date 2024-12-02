TransMedics falls 10% to $76.19 after new CFO, updated FY24 guidance

16:29 EST TransMedics (TMDX) falls 10% to $76.19 after new CFO, updated FY24 guidance
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TMDX:
- TransMedics narrows FY24 revenue view to $428M-$432M, consensus $432.37M
- TransMedics names Gerardo Hernandez as CFO, succeeding Stephen Gordon
- TransMedics price target lowered to $80 from $87 at Morgan Stanley
- Amazon invests $4B more in Anthropic, Gap reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- TransMedics downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.