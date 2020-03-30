Translate Bio (TBIO) Surges: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. TBIO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 42.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came following news that the company entered into a collaboration with Sanofi to develop a novel messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Translate Bio currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

