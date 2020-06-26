Translate Bio (TBIO) in Focus: Stock Moves 11.7% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. TBIO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $14.83 to $23.87 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Translate Bio. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Translate Bio currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Medical - Drugs industry may consider Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



