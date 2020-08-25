Translate Bio, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces immune response in animal studies

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc TBIO.O said on Tuesday that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed with French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA induced immune response in early-stage non-human primate studies.

In a regulatory filing, the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that the vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

