Translate Bio, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces immune response in animal studies

Translate Bio Inc said on Tuesday that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed with French drugmaker Sanofi SA induced immune response in early-stage non-human primate studies.

In a regulatory filing, the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that the vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.

