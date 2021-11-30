Transitory isn’t the only thing Fed should retire

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is ditching the word “transitory” as a way of describing the current high rate of inflation. He and his global peers could usefully retire another unhelpful rhetorical device: so-called forward guidance.

The head of the U.S. central bank said on Tuesday that it was probably a good time to retire the term he and other rate-setters have used to justify a cautious approach to monetary policy in the face of sharp rises in consumer prices. That’s welcome, if overdue. Pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions are persisting much longer than Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey had anticipated, and their verbal contortions have grown increasingly unconvincing.

Words have become an important part of central bankers’ armoury over the past decade as official interest rates sank to record lows near or below zero. Forward guidance – that is, comments about the future path of policy – offered them a way to influence markets and pin down borrowing costs. But the tool has drawbacks when the economic outlook is as uncertain as it is now. As Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said last week https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/speech/2021/november/huw-pill-speech-on-the-economic-outlook-hosted-by-the-cbi-north-east, central banks’ guidance should always be conditional on how circumstances evolve. However, traders and investors tend to interpret policymakers’ signals as hard and fast commitments.

The problem is one that the UK central bank knows all too well. Its former boss, Mark Carney, made a link between unemployment and policy rates but then didn’t behave in the way financial markets expected as jobless rates fell. And his successor, Andrew Bailey, gave the markets whiplash when the Bank of England unexpectedly left interest rates unchanged earlier in November.

Far better to be open about how policymakers’ thinking is fluid, especially when the economy is too. True, that will probably make asset prices somewhat more volatile, but it would avert long-term damage to central banks’ credibility. Skill in wielding a weapon means knowing when to put it down.

