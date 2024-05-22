News & Insights

Transition Metals Welcomes New Growth, Engages PDAC

May 22, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. celebrates the successful appointment of a new director, Jordan Black, and the unanimous approval of key resolutions at their recent AGM, promising enhanced leadership and growth. The company is also engaging stakeholders at the upcoming PDAC Mining Convention, showcasing their projects and exploration plans. Additionally, they continue to foster innovation in the mining industry by sponsoring the Next Gen Geo Prospect Generation Challenge.

