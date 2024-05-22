News & Insights

Transition Metals Unveils Promising Project Update

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has revealed promising results from its Pike Warden project, including the discovery of three new polymetallic mineralized areas with assay values reaching up to 2.91 g/t Au and over 1% Mo. The findings suggest a potential large-scale mineralized system, which the company will present at the upcoming Yukon Geoscience Forum & Trade Show. These developments may interest investors as the project, located southwest of Whitehorse, continues to show significant exploration potential.

