Transition Metals Unveils New Yukon Discoveries

Transition Metals Corp. has announced the discovery of new high-grade polymetallic zones at its Pike Warden project in Yukon, with assay results revealing significant silver, gold, and copper values. The findings, which include four new mineralized showings, suggest a larger epithermal system, amplifying the project’s potential. Remote sensing surveys conducted to refine the geological model are awaiting post-processing and results.

