News & Insights

Stocks

Transition Metals Unveils New Yukon Discoveries

May 22, 2024 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has announced the discovery of new high-grade polymetallic zones at its Pike Warden project in Yukon, with assay results revealing significant silver, gold, and copper values. The findings, which include four new mineralized showings, suggest a larger epithermal system, amplifying the project’s potential. Remote sensing surveys conducted to refine the geological model are awaiting post-processing and results.

For further insights into TSE:XTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.