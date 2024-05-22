News & Insights

Transition Metals Prepares for Growth in 2024

May 22, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has bolstered its team with Bill Stormont as the new Manager of Business Development, aiming to enhance its industry presence after a year of promising exploration results and a stable financial position, with around $1.2 million in cash and $2.0 million in marketable securities. The company’s exploration projects at Pike Warden and Maude Lake have shown potential, with new discoveries and expansion of mineralization zones, setting a positive outlook for 2024.

