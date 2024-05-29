News & Insights

Transition Metals Foresees Copper Riches in Yukon

May 29, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has confirmed the presence of promising porphyry style copper-molybdenum mineralization at its Pike Warden project in Yukon, based on recent petrographic and geochemical studies. These findings align with the high-grade copper mineralization observed and signal potential for economically significant copper systems. Excitement grows as the company anticipates resuming its exploration activities in the Yukon this coming July.

