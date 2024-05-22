News & Insights

Transition Metals Discovers New Yukon Mineral Sites

May 22, 2024 — 12:16 pm EDT

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has announced the discovery of two new molybdenite occurrences at the Pike Warden project in Yukon after a successful remote sensing and field program. The use of high-resolution LiDAR, orthophotography, and multispectral satellite alteration mapping has revealed prospective hydrothermal alteration trends, leading to additional claims staking. The findings point towards a potentially significant epithermal gold-silver/porphyry copper system in a previously underexplored area.

