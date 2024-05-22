News & Insights

Transition Metals Advances Exploration with Innovative Tech

May 22, 2024 — 12:16 pm EDT

Transition Metals (TSE:XTM) has released an update.

Transition Metals Corp. has launched a cutting-edge remote sensing program, including hyperspectral and LiDAR surveys, to explore its Pike Warden project in the Yukon. The company’s field crews are also conducting ground work, such as mapping and sampling, to further investigate the area’s 18 identified mineralized zones. These advanced technologies and on-site activities aim to enhance the understanding and potential of the property’s geology for future exploration.

