TransEnterix (TRXC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.9% in Session

TransEnterix, Inc. TRXC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of 46-71 cents per share in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

TransEnterix currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Medical – Instruments industry is Hologic, Inc. HOLX which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
