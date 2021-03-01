TransEnterix (TRXC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TransEnterix (TRXC) closed at $3.72, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of surgical robots and medical instruments had gained 27.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TRXC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TRXC to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.75%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TRXC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TRXC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

