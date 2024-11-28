News & Insights

Transense Technologies Sees Increased Stake by Dowgate Group

November 28, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transense Technologies PLC (GB:TRT) has released an update.

Transense Technologies PLC has announced that Dowgate Group Limited has increased its voting rights in the company to 12%, up from 11.29%. This acquisition highlights a strategic move by Dowgate Group, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signifies potential shifts in company governance and strategy.

