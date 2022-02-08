TransDigm's (TDG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 3.2%. The bottom line however improved a solid 52.3% from $1.97 reported a year ago.

Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.96 per share against a loss of 42 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to an increase in net sales, favorable sales mix, along with lower COVID-19 restructuring costs and stock compensation expense.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,194 million in the fiscal first quarter, increasing 8% from $1,108 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,224 million by 2.5%.

Operating Results

Gross profit for the quarter rose 22.2% to $661 million from $541 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.



Consequently, income from operations increased 44.4% year over year to $455 million.

Financial Position

TransDigm ended first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,813 million, up from $4,787 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the company’s long-term debt was $19.39 billion, slightly up from $19.37 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $279 million as of Jan 1, 2022, compared with $274 million as of Jan 2, 2021.

Guidance

Given the continued disruptions in TransDigm’s primary commercial end markets, thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company once again refrained from providing fiscal 2022 guidance.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

