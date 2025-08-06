TransDigm (TDG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TransDigm Group (TDG) reported $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $9.60 for the same period compares to $9.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.78, the EPS surprise was -1.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation : $40 million versus $47.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

: $40 million versus $47.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Net sales to external customers- Airframe : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control : $1.14 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM : $303 million compared to the $341.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $303 million compared to the $341.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense : $388 million versus $317.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.

: $388 million versus $317.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense : $575 million compared to the $530.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.

: $575 million compared to the $530.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket : $328 million compared to the $363.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $328 million compared to the $363.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM : $236 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $250.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $236 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $250.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket : $367 million versus $392.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $367 million versus $392.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. EBITDA- Power & Control : $646 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $670.36 million.

: $646 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $670.36 million. EBITDA- Unallocated corporate expenses : $15 million compared to the $-8.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15 million compared to the $-8.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. EBITDA- Non-aviation: $17 million compared to the $3.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of TransDigm have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

