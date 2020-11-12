TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 by 52.1%. However, the bottom line plunged 48.6% from $5.62 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share compared with $4.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,173 million, reflecting a decline of 23.9% from $1,541 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure, however, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,096 million by 7%. Meanwhile, organic sales dropped 13.8%.

Operating Results

The company reported a net income of $101 million from continuing operations in the quarter compared with the net income of $317 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 was 11.7% compared to 20.9% for fiscal 2019.

Financial Position

TransDigm ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,717 million, up from $1,467 million as of Sep 30, 2019.



At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s long-term debt was $19.38 billion, up from $16.47 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.



Cash from operating activities amounted to $1,213 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $1,015 million as of Sep 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Given the considerable uncertainty concerning the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact operations, TransDigm kept its previously provided fiscal 2020 guidance suspended.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

