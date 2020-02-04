TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $4.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.56 by 8.1%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 28.1% from the prior-year quarter figure of $3.85.
Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share compared with $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year bottom-line decline can be attributed to payments made in the quarter under review.
Sales
Net sales amounted to $1,465 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 47.5% from the prior-year quarter. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,458 million by 0.5%. Meanwhile, organic sales improved 8.7%.
Acquisition sales from the Esterline takeover contributed $385 million to total sales.
Transdigm Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote
Financial Position
TransDigm ended first-quarter fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,194 million, up from $1,467 million as of Sep 30, 2019.
At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s long-term debt summed $17.95 billion, up from $16.47 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.
Cash from operating activities amounted to $433 million as of Dec 28, 2019, compared with $330 million as of Dec 29, 2018.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
TransDigm trimmed part of its fiscal 2020 financial guidance. Net sales are still anticipated in the range of $6,175-$6,325 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6,280 million, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
EBITDA is also reiterated in the range of $2,775-$2,875 million. Adjusted earnings per share are still expected in the range of $19.8-$21.2.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $20.83, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
However, the company has slashed GAAP earnings from the prior range of $16.30-$17.79 to $14.20-$15.60.
Net income from continuing operations is still anticipated between $1,000 million and $1,080 million.
Zacks Rank
Transdigm currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
Teledyne Technologies TDY reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 by 5.1%. The bottom-line figure came above the guided range of $2.71-$2.76 for the reported quarter.
Lockheed Martin LMT reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.29 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 by 6%. The bottom line also improved 20.5% from $4.39 in the year-ago quarter.
General Dynamics’ GD fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $3.51 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 by 1.45%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.