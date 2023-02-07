TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '23 EPS View Up

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share.

Barring one-time items, the company has reported GAAP earnings of $3.33 per share compared with $1.96 generated in the year-ago quarter.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,397 million in the fiscal first quarter, a 17% increase from $1,194 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,364 million by 2.4%.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Operating Results

The gross profit for the quarter was $793 million, a 20% increase from the year-ago quarter’s $661 million.

The income from continuing operations increased 40.5% year over year to $229 million. The increase in the income from continuing operations was primarily due to a rise in net sales and a favorable sales mix.

Financial Position

TransDigm’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $3,288 million, up from $3,001 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, TDG’s long-term debt was $19.38 billion compared with $19.37 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $377 million for the fiscal first quarter compared with $279 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022.

Guidance

TransDigm has updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2023. The company expects sales of $6,070-$6,240 million compared with the prior mentioned $5,990-$6,190 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year sales, pegged at $6.05 billion, is lower than the company’s guided range.



The company also expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $21.47-$22.87 per share, up from the prior stated $20.68-$22.08 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its full-year earnings is pegged at $21.66 per share, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.41 by 5.1%. The bottom line also improved 7.9% year over year.

In the reported quarter, net sales amounted to $19 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.25 billion by 4.1%. The top line rose 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $17.7 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share by 2.4%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Raytheon Technologies’ fourth-quarter sales of $18,093 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,196 million by 0.6%. The sales figure, however, rose 6% from $17,044 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported fourth-quarter 2022 EPS of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 per share by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,851 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,674 million by 1.7%. Revenues also improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.